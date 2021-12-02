This might be the fanciest gingerbread house of all time. One of London’s most iconic private members’ clubs has decked its halls to the extreme. How have they done this? They’ve only gone and transformed it, with a giant Christmas facade. Annabel’s and Swarovski teamed up to turn the Berkeley Square building into one of the most festive and brightest (literally, its dusted with crystals) spots this year. It looks gingerbread! I’ve actually seen it with my own eyes (at night) and it was quite the sight.

Word of warning: the facade is definitely not an edible design. Millions of toffee-coloured crystals make up the gingerbread house, plus hand-sculpted fiberglass icing lines the roof. Emeralds are used to frame the entrance way, and you can catch a glimpse of humbug sweets in the windows. Keep an eye out for the Swarovski swans and even Santa himself. The festiveness continues inside, where there are even more crystals, and six-foot-tall candy canes. Christmas cocktails, you’ll be thrilled to hear, will be available.

Members and guests at the club can enjoy five different restaurants on-site. Rumour has it Annabel's also has the largest collection of Dom Perignon and Sassicaia. This extreme Christmas makeover will last until January 3.

Annabel’s, 46 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AT.

