London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Annabel's x Swarovski
Photo: Annabel's

Annabel’s has transformed into a giant gingerbread house

And, guess what, it's covered in Swarovski crystals

Written by
Margaret Dener
Advertising

This might be the fanciest gingerbread house of all time. One of London’s most iconic private members’ clubs has decked its halls to the extreme. How have they done this? They’ve only gone and transformed it, with a giant Christmas facade. Annabel’s and Swarovski teamed up to turn the Berkeley Square building into one of the most festive and brightest (literally, its dusted with crystals) spots this year. It looks gingerbread! I’ve actually seen it with my own eyes (at night) and it was quite the sight.

Word of warning: the facade is definitely not an edible design. Millions of toffee-coloured crystals make up the gingerbread house, plus hand-sculpted fiberglass icing lines the roof. Emeralds are used to frame the entrance way, and you can catch a glimpse of humbug sweets in the windows. Keep an eye out for the Swarovski swans and even Santa himself. The festiveness continues inside, where there are even more crystals, and six-foot-tall candy canes. Christmas cocktails, you’ll be thrilled to hear, will be available.

Members and guests at the club can enjoy five different restaurants on-site. Rumour has it Annabel's also has the largest collection of Dom Perignon and Sassicaia. This extreme Christmas makeover will last until January 3. 

Annabel’s, 46 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AT.

See the internet react to the Trafalgar Square tree 

This historic Fitzrovia pub is reopening

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.