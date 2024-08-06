Is Banksy unveiling a new series? Hours after confirming that a mural of a goat in Kew Bridge, Richmond was his doing, the street artist has just revealed that he’s behind a second artwork that has popped up in west London. Yep, another one!

In a similar style to the Richmond goat, this latest one is a black spray-painted silhouette and depicts two elephants in separate windows reaching their trunks towards each other. As with most things Banksy-related, we don’t know loads about the artwork or what it means, but lots of fans are anticipating that there could be more of these animal silhouettes to come. Only time will tell.

Want to go and see yet another new Banksy in London? From where the artwork is to what it might mean, here is all the info we have so far.

Where is the new Banksy in London?

After some digging and clicking through Google Maps, it’s understood that the new mural is the side of a house on the corner of Edith Terrace and Edith Grove in Chelsea. If you want an exact map location, you can find it here.

What does the new mural represent?

Just like the mountain goat mural, Banksy posted an image of this piece without a caption, so we don’t know for sure what it’s meant to represent.

What’s been said about the artwork so far?

Some are speculating that the piece is based on the idea of an ‘elephant in the room’. Some have noted that one elephant is tusked while the other is not, perhaps representing a generational divide, while others reckon it has an ecological message.

