Another new Banksy has popped up in south London, and immediately been nicked

Incorrigible street art naughty boy Banksy has been on an absolute zoological rampage in London, daubing bits of the city with stencils of elephants, monkeys and goats in the past week alone. And now, to add to his fauna-tical devotion to depictions of wildlife, he’s added a wolf to the menagerie.

The howling beastie was sprayed onto a satellite dish on top of a building on Rye Lane in Peckham. The official Banksy Instagram account posted images it, but almost as quickly as it was sprayed in place, it was nicked. That’s right, some hooded hoodlums nabbed it in broad daylight, stealing it for their own private art collection (probably) instead of letting the good people of south London share in the aesthetic glory of Banksy. How cruel, how selfish.

The howling wolf is the fourth new animal-based artwork to be unveiled by Banksy in four days. There was a pooping ibex in Kew Green, two elephants in Chelsea, three monkeys swinging on a railway bridge in Shoreditch and now this big hairy alpha.

All of this comes hot on the heels of Banksy’s really quite messy splash of green paint in Hornsey in March and the stop sign he covered with images of drones last December.

That makes six new London Banksys in the past year, what a treat.

The world’s most famous street artist has left his mark all over the UK. Here’s a map of where you can find all of his surviving pieces in London and another guide to seeing his art across the country.

