Months after his work showed up in Finsbury Park, only to be painted over, Banksy is back in London. The mysterious street artist has confirmed that an artwork that showed up in south west London overnight yesterday (August 5) is indeed his handiwork.

The piece shows the silhouette of a mountain goat teetering on a ledge, with rocks falling beneath it. The artwork also included an actual security camera that had been moved to point at the goat, but that’s since been moved back to its original position.

The latest piece follows a stunt by the artist at this year’s Glastonbury festival, when an inflatable raft holding dummy migrants was launched into the crowd during a performance by rock band Idles. Want to go down to see the brand-new Banksy? Here’s everything we know about it so far.

RECOMMENDED:

Banksys for days! Another new Banksy artwork has appeared in west London.

A map of all the Banksy artworks in London.

Where is the new Banksy in London?

The stencilled goat appeared on the side of a building near Kew Bridge in Richmond, southwest London.

What does the new mural represent?

Right now, nobody knows much about what the artwork actually means – it’s one of his most cryptic yet, leaving art critics puzzled. Banksy posted a photo of the goat on Instagram without a caption, so it’s very much up for interpretation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

What’s been said about the artwork so far?

Some social media users believe it represents a widespread lack of privacy while others believe that it’s referencing the current unrest in the UK while the world watches.

One commenter wrote ‘everyone watches as the goat tries to survive’, while another suggested that it’s ‘referencing the need to understand that news needs context before forming an opinion’. Someone else wondered whether the artist just ‘thought a goat would look cool up there’.

Banksy’s Britain

The world’s most famous street artist has left his mark all over the UK. Here’s a map of where you can find all of his surviving pieces in London and another guide to seeing his art across the country.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.