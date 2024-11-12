Legendary London nightclub Egg has had a massive refurb

King’s Cross clubbing mecca Egg has built an international rep among ravers and groovers of all stripes, boasting regular sets from diverse artists across techno, house, Afro, melodic beats and more. And now those clubbers have an shiny new place to dance: Egg is reopening after an ambitious refurbishment of its five music rooms, spread over three floors.

The 1,000-capacity club in King’s Cross has had work done on The Garden, Middle Floor, and Loft areas, which have all been spruced up with soul-shaking new soundsystems. The club’s classy reimaginings also include upgraded facilities and a new security team.

The venue is also being taken over by new management company Chapter 1 Creations, the brainchild of long-time Egg promoter Ali Bee and former head of operations Sen Jay.

Bee says the new team is ‘extremely passionate about preserving this historic nightclub while driving it forward with our recent renovation works.

’For over two decades, we’ve set the standard for unforgettable clubbing experiences and we're dedicated to ensuring that legacy continues.’

Egg is housed in a former Victorian warehouse which first opened as a club back in 2003. The club was forced to turn to crowdfunding to secure its future after the stinging costs of the pandemic, but London’s sweat-drenched ravers dug deep to save the venue and give the legendary night spot a new lease of life.

Egg’s investment in the future of London nightlife comes as welcome news when over 3,000 nightlife venues have closed their doors in the capital since the pandemic. Threats to our dearest dancefloors and beloved boozers come from many directions, whether they’re battling encroaching housing developments or forced to make room for offices and coworking spaces. While plenty of its industry brethren are facing the music, at least Egg will keep whisking up wild nights out for the foreseeable future.

Get a sneak peek of Egg’s completed renovation below...

