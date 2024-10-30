Put down that Christmas sandwich – it is simply too soon. Feast your eyes instead on these 11 new restaurants, pop-ups, cafes and pub dining rooms across London. You’ll be stuffing your face with mince pies soon enough – in the meantime, go and eat schnitzels in Camberwell, pigs-head tacos in Walthamstow, burgers in Hackney and kalamata gildas in Chelsea.

Photo: Cafe Mondo

1. The south London sarnie spot

Cafe Mondo, Camberwell

After a successful crowdfunding whiparound, Mondo Sando are opening up their first stand-alone deli and dive bar. You’ll find them from November 22 next door to Toad Bakery with a daytime menu bristling with the likes of fish finger sandwiches, before evening schnitzels, mini martinis and boozy slushies. They’ll still be serving sandwiches at the Grove House Tavern, too.

42 Peckham Rd, SE5 8PX

Photo: Whole Beast

2. The meat magicians

Whole Beast at Exale, Walthamstow

One of our favourite Blackhorse Beer Mile breweries is about to get even more delicious. From November 2 the mighty Whole Beast are taking over the kitchen for the winter. Their hearty, meat-first food has already seen them pick up an award for their cheeseburger, but they’ll also be bringing pigs head al pastor sausage tacos, and hash browns with trotter – as well as snakebite ice cream – to their new residency. Steel your stomach, this one is going to be big.

Unit 2C, Uplands Business Park, E17 5QJ

Photo: AngloThai

3. The eagerly-awaited Thai-British fusion spot

AngloThai, Marylebone

Finally. John and Desiree Chantarasak have secured a spot for their much-loved AngloThai brand. Huge flavours and lovingly sourced ingredients will make up a menu that spans Brixham crab with Exmoor caviar and coconut ash crackers, to Ryall Farm hogget massaman with black fig, and carrot and sea buckthorn parfait. Expect deeply delicious things.

22-24 Seymour Place, W1H 7NL

Photo: Colin-Freeman

4. The pre-theatre pasta place

Artusi, Soho

Peckham’s perfect pasta restaurant, Artusi, is going up west. Opening November 1 and taking over the kitchen at Underbelly Boulevard Soho theatre space, they’ll be bringing their unfussy Italian grub outside of south London for the first time. Come for decent value pre-theatre menus as well as family-style feasting. Make ours a puttanesca with some grilled focaccia with girolles on the side.

6 Walker's Ct, W1F 0BT

5. Hackney’s newest burger hatch

Jupiter Burger, London Fields

The gang at Dom’s Subs are on a bit of a roll. Not content with recently opening one of the best new bars in London (hello, Rasputin’s), they’re now setting up a burger shack in Netil Market. Inspired by everyone’s favourite west coast patty people, In-N-Out, the LA-style shack will have a short but sweet menu of a slightly smashed beef burger and a veggie burger, as well as fries and sodas. Opening date is TBC at some point in November.

Netil Market, 13-23 Westgate St, E8 3RL

Photo: Bing Bong Pizza

6. The pizza pop-up

Bing Bong Pizza at You Call The Shots, Hackney

After an extremely successful pop-up at Forno bakery last month, Bing Bong Pizza is taking up residence at You Call The Shots for a whole month from November 5. Slinging chunky NYC ‘nonna’ pizza, you can buy by the slice or the whole pie, and why not wash it down with some Italian natural wine? Try marinara with tomato sauce, garlic, oregano and pangrattato, pepperoni with mozzarella, pecorino and pickled jalapeño, or sausage with pickled peppers, sliced potato and crispy kale.

13 Morning Ln, E9 6ND

Photo: Dan Perez

7. The swanky steakhouse

Mr Porter, Mayfair

Got buckets of cash to chuck about and a taste for Aberdeen Scottish beef? Then you might be interested in the new Mr Porter Steakhouse, Bar & Lounge. Setting up shop in the old Trader Vic’s tiki bar (RIP), at the end of November, this luxe restaurant already has sites in Amsterdam and Barcelona (as well as a pop-up in Ibiza).

22 Park Ln, W1K 1BE

Photo: Beca B Jones

8. The plush pub dining room

William IV, Old Street

London loves a gastropub. Just off of Old Street you’ll find the latest boozer begging for gastro glory. Posh pub food is the deal. Upstairs in the restaurant you’ll get day boat seafood from Wright Brothers, Guinness-glazed beef short rib, whipped smoked cods’ roe with tabasco and crisps, and hogget chops with anchovy sauce. Downstairs in the bar is ever so slightly more casual; slow-cooked mutton pie, anchovy parmesan fries, pickled mussels and rarebit crumpet. And of course, there’ll be a roast on Sundays.

7 Shepherdess Walk, N1 7QE

Photo: Bottarga

9. Greek salad central

Bottarga, Chelsea

Expect a generous Greek-ish and Aegean spread at Bottarga, the newest opening from the people behind Pachamama, Chicama and Zēphyr. Exec chef Tzoulio Loulai’s menu features a Greek salad not to be messed with, packed with rusks from Kythira, Amfissa olives and Epiros feta. Txuleta ribeye, mushroom pastichio and whole grilled day-boat fish are also on offer. And what’s a menu in 2024 without a gilda? These ones are made with kalamata olives.

383 King's Rd, SW10 0LP

Photo: Thomas Alexander

10. Posh fish and chips

The Mayfair Chippy, Knightsbridge

London’s most lavish fish and chip shop is opening a second location in an equally high-end location. The two-floor tribute to the king of fast food will be open for breakfast (9am scraps, anyone?) as well as being home to a gin bar. Not your average chippy, then.

138 Brompton Rd, SW3 1HY

Photo: Steve Ryan

11. An offally big adventure

Glandstonbury, Islington

Fans of innards will be overjoyed to hear about the 11th annual Glandstonbury, which takes place at The Drapers Arms on November 6. A feast of (but not limited to) heart, kidneys, liver, tongue, brains, feet, stomach, and lungs, eight courses will be served up by some of London’s best chefs. You want names? We got them. Jackson Boxer (Brunswick House), Henry Harris (Bouchon Racine), Budgie Montoya (Apoy), Nathan Chapman (Quality Chop House), Flora Phillips (Floffal), Aurelien Durand (The Drapers Arms) and the unofficial king of offal Andrew Clarke (Acme Fire Cult) will all be getting stuck in. Tickets are £75.

44 Barnsbury St, N1 1ER

