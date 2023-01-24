Aphex Twin will headline Field Day 2023

Here’s the lowdown on how to get tickets

After a beautiful return to its home in Victoria Park last year, Time Out fave Field day is back in 2023. It’s just announced the first wave of acts for this year’s festival, and it’s looking to be a stonker. Aphex Twin will headline – his first London show in four years – but we’re also particularly excited about Sudan Archives, LSDXOXO and Arca. Check the full line-up below.

When is Field Day 2023?

It’s on Saturday August 19 2023.

Where is Field Day 2023?

The one-day festival will return to its east London home in Victoria Park.

How to get Field Day tickets

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you can sign up to the exclusive presale on the Field Day website. The presale starts at 11am on Thursday January 26, while the main sale goes live at 11am on Friday January 27.

How much are Field Day tickets?

The price for this year hasn’t been released yet. Last year, tickets started at £50 for an early-bird and went up to £80.

What’s the official Field Day line-up?

So far confirmed: Aphex Twin will be joined by Bonobo, Arca, Kelela, Fever Ray, Jayda G, Jon Hopkins, Sudan Archives, Mount Kimbie, TSHA, Moderat, SBTRKT, Actress, Desire, Giulia Tess, Hagop Tchaparian, LSDXOXO B2B Juliana Huxtable, MAFRO and Surusinghe, with more acts to be announced.

Field Day. Victoria Park, Saturday August 19, 2023.

