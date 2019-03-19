Are Londoners really drinking less? Yes, according to our survey

Heard the stories about how lots of us are going sober? It turns out that they’re true, at least according to our Time Out Index survey of more than 5,000 Londoners.

The results are in, and a growing chunk of Londoners do care about how much they’re drinking. Since our 2018 survey, the percentage of teetotal Londoners has risen from 7 to 9 percent. Plus, 22 percent of people now either don’t drink or are cutting down. (If you’re one of them, check out our definitive list of the best places to drink when you’re not drinking.)

And, before you think it, this shift isn’t down to Gen Z. While people aged 18-27 are rumoured to be more sensible drinkers than generations before them, the truth is more nuanced. We found that they aren’t less likely to drink, but they are less likely to feel (or admit) that they need alcohol to get through the week. Cheers to that!

Find out what else we discovered about Londoners, from our drinking habits to our sex lives, in the Time Out Index results.