Arriba! Here’s how to get free tequila in London on Margarita Day

Although Margarita Day might not be the kind of thing you get a bank holiday for, it certainly is a good excuse to raise a glass of the good stuff. And lucky for you, it falls on a Saturday this year.

You can get it tart, salty, fruity, frozen, turned into a lollipop or infused with all the flavours under the sun, but at its core, a Margarita needs just three things: tequila, orange liqueur and lime. And on Saturday February 22, loads of places in the city will be paying tribute to this holy trinity with their own parties, offers and general Margarita mania.

Want to indulge in a salty rim? Here’s how to grab yourself a free Margarita, and where to toast the classic cocktail.

Jose Cuervo delivery service

Want to get your Marg on, but don’t want to have to leave your house? Then praise the tequila gods, because this weekend Jose Cuervo are bringing a cocktail bar to your living room. Its Cuervo Riders will be rocking up to a handful of lucky homes (or offices), armed with all the ingredients to make classic, golden or salted grapefruit margaritas for you and your pals. All you need to do is sign up to the ticket lottery here and keep your fingers crossed.

Duck & Dry beverage and blow-dry

Why wait until you’ve gone out to start cocktail time when you can include it in your getting ready regime? Such is the logic at Duck & Dry, who’ll be giving away a Cointreau Margarita to anyone who pops in for a blow-dry at its King’s Road salon on Saturday. Those booked into the Oxford Circus, Mayfair and Spitalfields branches, meanwhile, can nab a take-home kit.

Little Yellow Door giveaway

Swing by this Notting Hill hangout for a fiesta with friends you’re yet to make. This bar’s premise is that it’s like a house party with your flatmates – and don’t worry, drinking tequila is a great way to break the ice. For Margarita Day, it’s giving away 100 of Mexico’s hero cocktail. All you have to do is say ‘Cointreau Margarita for Me’ at the bar, and let the good times roll.

Or celebrate the big day by drinking one of London’s best Margaritas.

Check out the best tequila bars in town.

