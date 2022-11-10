Arsenal FC and TfL have dropped a new clothing collab

If you want to channel your favourite north London footy legends (no not the ones with the chicken, the other ones) the Gunners have teamed up with TfL to launch a capsule collection of apparel and accessories celebrating 90 years together on the London Underground.

The hot new drop,is available now on Arsenal Direct and at the Emirate Stadium store, The Armoury. In the collection you can cop Gooners X TfL loungewear, nightwear and even babywear for diddy footy fans. There are also a load of accessories like mugs, blankets, scarves, wallets and water bottles.

If you’ve always wanted to look like a Bakerloo line seat, you can dress head to toe in snazzy moquette lounge pants, moquette hat, socks and T-shirt. The pattern also featured on the Adidas x Arsenal x TfL pre-match range that the Arsenal team wore last season.

Fun fact: Arsenal is the only Underground station in London to be named after a football club. It was renamed from Gillespie Road in 1932, after then-Arsenal manager Herbert Chapman lobbied to change it so fans could find the stop for the ground more easily.

Ellen Sankey, brand licensing manager at TfL, said: ‘It is wonderful to be continuing the collaboration with Arsenal with this new collection. Our shared history during the past 90 years is celebrated in this new range which offers something for all ages – offering Arsenal fans a new way to represent their team and its history with pride.’

Ooooh to be a Gooner.

