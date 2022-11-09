Hackney’s getting a free sparkly light festival this winter

’Tis the season for a hell of a lot of festive lights to be strung up and turned on in London. Big ones, small ones, expensive ones: you know the drill. But you don’t need to splash that hard-earned cashola to go see some seriously nice lights in the big city.

A brand new illuminated arts festival is coming to east London this season to light up Hackney and it’s completely and utterly free. Hackney Revealed will run from November 15 to December 8, lighting up Hackney’s hottest landmarks with huge light projections and art installations.

The event will showcase a bunch of great Hackney artists and creatives for the delight of locals and visitors. Around 250 Hackney locals have taken part in creating the festival with the help of 12 professional artists, through a series of workshops and get-togethers in Hackney last month, so it’s going to be mega.

Installations will light up landmarks including Hackney Church, the Tudor era Sutton House, Hackney Town Hall and St Augustine’s Tower. It’s got everything from self-portraits by children at a local school to photo stories of people in Gillett Square.

On November 15-16, to kick off the festival, Hackney Church will be lit up with huge multicolour projections. And from November 23-25, you can spot carnival dancers through the windows of Hackney Town Hall. Ten more events have been announced for the three weeks, and there are more announcements coming soon. Oh, and you don't even have to book, just show up and get lit.

Find out more on Hackney Revealed’s website here.

