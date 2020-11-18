Art Night is back with a full month of free outdoor art

Guerrilla Girls on a site visit at Somerset House, London in January 2020 for Art Night. Photo by Cathy Buckmaster, courtesy of the artists and Art Night London.

Art Night, an annual all-night celebration of art, has been a highlight of the London cultural calendar ever since it started back in 2016. People would queue around the block for the festival’s one-night-only interventions in London’s weirdest spaces. It was great. But it always seemed such a shame that all this effort would go into putting on amazing art experiences that disappeared after just one night.

Art Night’s organisers have obviously had enough of all their hard work being quite so ephemeral, too, so they’ve just announced that next year’s edition will last a whole month, with events and programming running from June to July. On the one hand, it’ll lose a little of its buzzy, special, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appeal, but on the other hand, you’ll be able to see loads of the art without having to queue forever.

The 2021 incarnation looks seriously good, with new commissions from feminist art pioneers Guerrilla Girls, Adham Faramawy and Sonya Dyer among others. This will also be the first time Art Night takes place outside of London, with some of the programming happening in places that aren’t traditional ‘centres’ of the UK arts – which is good, isn’t it?

