Asia’s best bar is popping up in London this March

Take your drinking international without leaving London this month, as one of Asia’s top bars – confusingly named Manhattan – pops up in the capital for three days only. The Singapore hotel bar is set to take over the Emin Room at 34 Mayfair from Wednesday March 27 until Friday March 29, bringing with it a team of senior bartenders and a ten-strong cocktail list.

Manhattan Bar in Singapore celebrates the cocktail-making of 19th-century New York and includes a rickhouse used to store barrel-ageing spirits. It was recently named the third best for drinking in the world at the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards.

The London pop-up will be named 34 Singapore, and cocktails on the menu will include a take on the Aviation and an Amelia, made from vodka, St Germain, lime, sugar and fresh blackberries. And not a Singapore Sling in sight.

34 Singapore will be popping up at 34 Mayfair, 34 Grosvenor Square, W1K 2HD, from 5pm on Wed Mar 27, Thu 28 and Fri 29. Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, or can be booked in advance by calling 0203 350 3434.

