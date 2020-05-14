‘Avenue Q’ stars reunite to sing about lockdown

You simply cannot stop the stars of musical theatre from singing. If you locked them all in boxes, dropped the boxes to the ocean floor and then abandoned them, they would almost certainly still be belting out reprises and overtures to themselves when you came back ten years later.

The 2019 London cast of much-loved naughty puppet show ‘Avenue Q’ are a case in point. Led by Lawrence Smith, they recently got together virtually and collaborated on a refitted version of the show’s super chirpy finale ‘For Now’. Lawrence tells us the track’s ‘a blend of comedy and heart’ which, to be honest, sounds quite messy. Anyway, enjoy. Watching 17 talented people blast their way through one of the West End’s funniest and smartest songs will almost certainly put a smile on your face. Top marks for the crafty glass of red wine at 2.55, by the way. We can see you down there… Watch it here:

See the full list of the National Theatre’s free live streams here.

Funny, filthy and fantastic in a completely different way, Jez Butterworth’s ‘Jerusalem’ is also back (next year).

