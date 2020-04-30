National Theatre Live: full updated YouTube streaming schedule for free plays each Thursday

The National Theatre has been keeping audiences at home on the edge of their sofas by streaming plays from its archive on YouTube for free since we went into lockdown. Plays so far from the cherished institution have been hugely popular, but the next piece of theatre on the bill could be the most star-studded production so far (James Cordon aside).

Premiering tonight (Thursday April 30) and streaming for the next week, Danny Boyle’s take on ‘Frankenstein’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller is coming to YouTube for free. The actors famously alternated the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation when the play came to stage in 2011. National Theatre at Home audiences will be blessed with the opportunity to see them play both parts in this film-tastic take of Mary Shelley’s gothic tale, with the two versions airing on YouTube for free on consecutive nights (April 30 and May 1).

Then up next on the bill is 2018’s ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ (May 7), starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo as the titular lovers.



With the greatest archive of cinema-quality recordings of stage plays of any theatre on the planet, it’s little surprise that the National Theatre has been doing such a great job entertaining us all. The NT Live programme was designed to beam productions from the NT into cinemas across the country, but there are, of course, no cinemas in operation at present. So the NT has switched to broadcasting via its YouTube channel.



National Theatre at Home launched on YouTube on April 2, and now, every Thursday (7pm BST/2pm EST) sees a new National Theatre play released – free to watch for one week – along with bonus content including cast and creatives Q&As and post-stream talks.

There’s been a definite emphasis on good cheer for the line-up so far, which kicked off with Richard Bean’s beloved farce ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’, starring a pre-chatshow-days James Corden, which drew more than 2.5 million viewers. So this monster theatrical production might be a bit of a change of tempo for audiences at home – but one we reckon they’ll enjoy the world over.



Here’s the full programme so far:

April 2 ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ by Richard Bean, starring James Corden. Read our review.

April 9 ‘Jane Eyre’, adapted by Sally Cookson. Read our review.

April 16 ‘Treasure Island’, adapted by Bryony Lavery. Read our review.

April 23 ‘Twelfth Night’ by William Shakespeare, starring Tamsin Greig. Read our review.



April 30 & May 1 ‘Frankenstein’ adapted by Danny Boyle, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. Read our review.



May 8 ‘Anthony and Cleopatra’ by William Shakespeare, starring Ralph Fiennes. Read our review.

Additionally, the National Theatre will be rolling out National Theatre Collection study resources to pupils now learning at home.

The NT has also confirmed that live performances won’t restart until at least July.

For more information on National Theatre at Home, click here. To find out more about this week’s play streaming on YouTube from 7pm on Thu Apr 30, click here.

For other ways you can watch plays while London’s in lockdown, click here.

Share the story