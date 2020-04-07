London’s local garden centres delivering plants to your door

As we spend more time in our cramped flats, the urge to fill them with some aesthetically pleasing greenery is stronger than ever. While London’s independent nurseries and plant shops face uncertain times as the country enters its third week of lockdown, there are lots still open and on-hand to help you out with your green-fingered endeavours. Here’s a list of all the indie nurseries and plant shops in London that will be delivering greenery to people’s doors over the coming weeks.

The much-loved Penge plant haven has closed its ramshackle herbaceous oasis in south-east London, but it is still accepting orders via phone or email. It is running a free local delivery service on orders £30 and over. The centre has plants, seeds, compost and tools in stock and will be giving updates on its stock over social media.

While this dreamy artisan plant shop may be closed, its online shop is still open and they have a special offer to get isolated Londoners stocked up with greenery. To help clear their plant stock at this time, they’re offering a hamper of nine potted or unpotted house plants at a specially reduced rate. The hampers and the rest of the shop’s stock are available for London delivery.

This traditional garden centre in Herne Hill is still accepting orders over the phone. It stocks everything from plants and ferns to trees and turf and can arrange local delivery to your door.

The east London florists’ gorgeous shop may be closed, but its equally pretty online version is still open for business selling plants, dried flower kits, pots and vases to London addresses. Its flower arrangements are also still available for Londonwide delivery.

This petite but well-stocked garden centre has been forced to shut its beautiful shop nestled under the railway arches by Nunhead station. Instead, a small team of workers are keeping all their plants alive and processing orders online. You can purchase plants and gardening paraphernalia on their online shop and local van delivery is available to most London postcodes – see the full list on their website.

This family-run business has closed its colourful garden centre, however, it is still trading over email and phone and is keeping green-fingered Londoners up to date with its stock over social media. Currently, it has a good supply of tomato plants and herbs for anyone who fancies becoming more self-sufficient in isolation. They will also organise local delivery where they can.

If you hadn’t guessed, this is London’s first cactus boutique. Its shop, which also sells succulents, helpful books and pretty plant accessories, is closed at the moment, but it’s open online for London delivery. The owners have said that orders are appreciated more than ever at the moment.

While we’re sad we can’t explore Rassells’s wonderful leafy premises at the moment, we’re pleased to hear its friendly staff are still processing sales online and will arrange delivery where they can. They’ve asked people to send their plant requests via email.

Crystal Palace‘s friendly garden centre is still accepting orders via email or phone and can arrange local deliveries where possible. Sweet pea seedlings and fruit and vegetable plants are in stock at the moment.

