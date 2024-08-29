Award-winning north London pub The Harrison could soon be forced to close

Lovely little King’s Cross boozer The Harrison is currently battling against imminent closure.

The pub and live music venue owes £99,000 in backdated rent from when it was closed during the pandemic and has been given until September 17 to pay it all back to the property landlords, the Wellington Pub Company, following a long High Court case, reports the Standard.

The pub has managed to pay £45,000 of its debt along with a further £30,000. They have now resorted to a Crowdfunder to raise the final £20,000. If the total is not met in the next few weeks, the pub will have to close.

Speaking to the Standard, the pub landlord Paul Michelmore commented: ‘As you can imagine, the whole process has been pretty hard to swallow. When I took the pub over Harrison Street was full of prostitutes and junkies. The only reason cars aren’t robbed every single day on Harrison Street is because we are there making it a nice place to be.’

The Harrison has existed in its current state, as a community pub and folk music venue for the past 20 years. It regularly hosts all-day folk festivals and has seen shows from the likes of Peggy Seeger and Bonobo. It has also received the Cask Marque Award for its real ale offering.