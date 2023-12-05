This compact Victorian hole-in-the-wall pub with real-ale pumps and an astutely chosen handful of craft beers on draught is brought to you by the Mother Kelly’s team. With that knowledge, it’s hardly a surprise that the bottled beer selection is just as impressive. It’s usually cosy and blissfully music-free, apart from the odd hipster-trad jazz session around the old piano.
Finding a down-to-earth pub in the King’s Cross neighbourhood is easy. This list delivers all the backstreet boozers you need to have on the radar – from places that champion craft beer from breweries around the world to gastropubs and watering holes which double up as ace indie music venues. If you want lovely local bars, Kings Cross has got those too, as well as great neighbourhood restaurants. Cheers!
