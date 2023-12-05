London
Photograph: The Lexington
Photograph: The Lexington

The best pubs in King's Cross

Find the best places to drink in King’s Cross, from no-frills boozers and old-school ale houses to poshed-up gastropubs

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Laura Richards
Finding a down-to-earth pub in the King’s Cross neighbourhood is easy. This list delivers all the backstreet boozers you need to have on the radar – from places that champion craft beer from breweries around the world to gastropubs and watering holes which double up as ace indie music venues. If you want lovely local bars, Kings Cross has got those too, as well as great neighbourhood restaurants. Cheers!

RECOMMENDED: These are the Best 50 Pubs in London

The best pubs in King’s Cross

Queen's Head
Rob Greig

1. Queen's Head

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • King’s Cross
  • price 2 of 4

This compact Victorian hole-in-the-wall pub with real-ale pumps and an astutely chosen handful of craft beers on draught is brought to you by the Mother Kelly’s team. With that knowledge, it’s hardly a surprise that the bottled beer selection is just as impressive. It’s usually cosy and blissfully music-free, apart from the odd hipster-trad jazz session around the old piano. 

King Charles I
King Charles I

2. King Charles I

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • King’s Cross

Hidden from the outside world, this homely pub provides rare ales, many whiskies, a roaring fire and the day’s papers to the dedicated regulars who frequent it. In fact, if you had to describe what a pub was to someone from Pluto, this would do the job. We also approve of their strict 'no wankers' policy. 

Two Tribes

4. Two Tribes

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Breweries
  • King’s Cross
  • price 2 of 4

There are two things on the agenda at Two Tribes: brews and tunes. An industrial-looking space (it’s as metallic as the inside of a spaceship), the brewery has a canny partnership with Island Records and a pretty good soundsystem, too. That silvery look extends to big brewing tanks sectioned off at the back, where Two Tribes creates its tasty range. The bar is designed for vertical imbibing, and much of this is done in a courtyard out front – also home to a mobile pizza oven, whipping up decent Neapolitan pies.

The Lexington
Photograph: The Lexington

5. The Lexington

  • Music
  • Music venues
  • Pentonville Road

With an unashamedly retro feel running through the decor (wooden floor, plump Chesterfield sofas and mismatched chairs, swagged red curtains) and the bar, which boasts a selection of over 40 whiskies and numerous US bottled specialty beers, The Lexington is good place to both hear live music of an alternative variety (upstairs) and hang out (street level) until very late. 

The Fellow

6. The Fellow

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • King’s Cross
  • price 2 of 4

This gastropub is a well-kept spot for a drink with a few decorative nods made to horse-racing (but not enough to leave you with a nagging feeling). Although a grazing menu may tempt you in, it’s the pub’s outdoor (and covered) terrace that will convince you to stay for another round.

The Scottish Stores

7. The Scottish Stores

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Caledonian Road
  • price 2 of 4

This small but handsome wood-panelled pub specialises in interesting beers and tap takeovers from breweries around the world. There are around decent draught options and a good few more in the fridge. There’s also a fairly secretive roof terrace. If you arrived fresh off the train, you’d never guess this building was a grotty strip club up until not that long ago. 

The Lighterman

8. The Lighterman

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • King’s Cross
  • price 2 of 4

Situated in a three-floor building in the redeveloped plaza behind King’s Cross station, The Lighterman has that feeling of being fresh out of the box. It’s doing the gastropub thing to a fault, but swish surroundings and attentive staff, plus a terrace overlooking the fountains of Granary Square make it worth a visit. 

Harrison
© Ming Tang Evans

9. Harrison

  • Bars and pubs
  • King’s Cross

A short walk from Kings Cross/St Pancras, this simply furnished corner pub of stripped wood and tables occupied by after-work regulars enjoys considerable local status for being a smart but unpretentious spot for a decent pint and a natter. Expect a good range of real ale, live music a couple of times each week and decent gastropub fare – including a well-regarded Sunday roast. And if you really can't bring yourself to leave? There are rooms upstairs, too. 

