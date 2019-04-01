Bag a bargain at one of these flea markets in London this Sunday

Got a hankering for a mid-mod chair? Get out there this weekend and start scouring these stalls.

Traders from around the country will descend on Camden to sell everything from barware and armchairs to ceramics and lighting. G Plan finds can be on the pricy side, but there are always stacks of affordable art prints and magazines.

Cecil Sharp House. Camden Town tube. Sun Apr 7. £2.50, early bird £4.

Spread across the three railway arches of Peckham Springs, this flea isn’t just about furniture – you’ll be wading through rails of secondhand clothes too – but it is a great spot for hanging rattan chairs and the odd mid-century side table.

Peckham Springs. Peckham Rye Overground. Sun Apr 7. Free entry.

Formerly Flea at Flat Iron Square, this vintage and makers’ market has moved to Vinegar Yard, bringing heaps of old books, clothing, specs and cameras with it. It’s well curated, so don’t hold out for too many car-boot-style bargains.

Vinegar Yard. London Bridge tube. Every Sat and Sun. Free entry.

