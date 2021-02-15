LondonChange city
BAO x BAM meal kit
Photo: BAO

Bao and Black Axe Mangal are doing a limited-edition meal kit

No, it's not 'just food'. It's an incredibly cool DIY collab, duh

By Joe Mackertich
Black Axe Mangal x Bao! Or is it Bao x Black Axe Mangal? Does it matter who goes in front of the ‘x’? We’ll let the lawyers argue that one. Let us know, lawyers.

Bao, the Taiwanese bun chain with a cool website, have teamed up with heavy-metal kebab dons Black Axe Mangal (hereafter referred to as 'BAM') to create a limited-edition DIY set. This is the meal kit equivalent of a Supreme streetwear drop, or a Burial x Oneohtrix Point Never split EP. And it goes on sale... today.

Contained within this priceless (£50) bundle is a DIY kit for a brand new reuben bao, some beer and then six ready-made baos with a BAM-approved filling of ox tongue, rarebit and sauerkraut. Is there any merch, you ask? Of course there’s bloody merch: one black long-sleeved t-shirt. Because only poseurs have short sleeves anymore. You're not a poseur, are you?

Anyway get it now, before it totally sells out and appears on eBay for ten times the price. There’s only 500 of ‘em up for grabs. 

Check out our list of all the meal kits in London (we ate 'em all).

London’s best breweries delivering beer to your door.

