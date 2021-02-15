No, it's not 'just food'. It's an incredibly cool DIY collab, duh

Black Axe Mangal x Bao! Or is it Bao x Black Axe Mangal? Does it matter who goes in front of the ‘x’? We’ll let the lawyers argue that one. Let us know, lawyers.

Bao, the Taiwanese bun chain with a cool website, have teamed up with heavy-metal kebab dons Black Axe Mangal (hereafter referred to as 'BAM') to create a limited-edition DIY set. This is the meal kit equivalent of a Supreme streetwear drop, or a Burial x Oneohtrix Point Never split EP. And it goes on sale... today.

Contained within this priceless (£50) bundle is a DIY kit for a brand new reuben bao, some beer and then six ready-made baos with a BAM-approved filling of ox tongue, rarebit and sauerkraut. Is there any merch, you ask? Of course there’s bloody merch: one black long-sleeved t-shirt. Because only poseurs have short sleeves anymore. You're not a poseur, are you?

Anyway get it now, before it totally sells out and appears on eBay for ten times the price. There’s only 500 of ‘em up for grabs.

