bao x bleecker burger meal kit
Photograph: Bao

Bao and Bleecker have teamed up on the filthiest (in a good way!) meal kit going

Introducing the double cheeseburger bao

Laura Richards
Why deliver you delicate morsels of news to start your week when we can hit you with the hard stuff? Two of London’s food heavyweights, Bao and Bleecker, have joined forces to create the filthiest foodie mash-up in DIY meal kit history (okay, admittedly it’s a short history – a trend spawned during 2020’s Lockdown 1).

So, may we present to you the Double Bleecker Bao meal kit: a make-at-home marvel comprising Bleecker’s mighty beef patties, burger sauce and American cheese, prised into iconic steamed buns from Bao and topped with the Taiwanese restaurant’s hot sauce. 

Each kit contains six buns and six burger patties, halved to fit their new fluffy vehicle. Meal boxes cost £30 a pop and are available for nationwide delivery for a limited time only – going on sale today (Monday November 16) and available to order until Monday November 30 via Bao’s own online shop.    

This epic collaboration was first formulated back in 2017 as part of Kerb food market’s fifth birthday celebrations. And we reckon it’s a rather fitting way to mark almost a full year confined to our homes.  

Grab a Double Bleecker Bao meal kit for £30 from Bao’s web shop

Find more mega meal kits, tried and tested, here 

This mince pie meal kit is raising money for London’s homeless.

