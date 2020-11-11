Mail-order mince-pie kits are raising money for London’s homeless

Homelessness charity The Connection at St Martin’s is teaming up with vegan bakery Poster Bakes to deliver mince-pie kits to your door and help people sleeping on London’s streets this Christmas.

You can order the DIY mince pies from either Poster Bakes’ website or its Instagram for £12, including delivery. There are two festive flavours – almond frangipane and walnut streusel – and both are completely vegan.

Inside each box you’ll get enough ingredients to make 12 to 15 mince pies (don’t eat them all yourself!) and instructions on how to bake them. All you need is an oven and an appetite for Christmassy snacks.

The profits from these mince-pie kits will go to The Connection, which is helping support those who are rough sleeping in London: proceeds from every mince-pie box ordered will go towards giving a homeless person a hot meal and a mince pie of their own.

You don’t have to worry about missing the postman either – the kits are designed to fit through letterboxes and don’t need a signature. The ingredients keep for 28 days in the fridge, but we need all the festive joy we can get at the moment, so you may as well bake them straight away!

Get a Mailorder Mince Pie Kit for £12 from www.posterbakes.com.

