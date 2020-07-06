Bao is launching a ‘nostalgic Chinese takeaway’ in Soho

If you’ve had some dodgy takeaways over lockdown, well… Bao’s new offering is nothing like that. Housed in its sister restaurant Xu, which is temporarily closed, Call Suzy promises a ‘nostalgic’ twist on traditional Chinese takeout. Basically, it’s your favourite Chinese takeaway dishes but fancier.

The menu includes prawn bao toasts with mentaiko sour cream, panko curried bao (pictured above) and beef cheek in black bean bone marrow gravy. There’s even banana split ice cream for dessert.

Launching on July 9, Call Suzy will be open for orders in W1 every day from noon to 3pm and 5pm to 10pm. The takeaway menu will go live on Deliveroo first and eventually you’ll be able to order directly through Bao’s website.

The folks behind Bao have been pretty busy during lockdown – Call Suzy is the third new service they’ve launched, including takeaway concept Rice Error and Made-By-You, which includes DIY Bao kits.

