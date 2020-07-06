Top cocktail bar Swift is launching a second London spot

One of our favourite London cocktail bars reopened at the weekend after more than 100 days out of action. Soho’s Swift was in full swing again on Saturday, with a new outdoor area to accommodate social-distancing measures. As if that wasn’t excitement enough, the team behind Swift – a regular in our list of the best bars in London – has announced that a spin-off bar will be swooping into Shoreditch this summer.

Swift Shoreditch will feature lots of the trademarks that make the original haunt so popular, from a light, bright art deco interior that mimics the ground floor of the flagship bar to its signature Sgroppino cocktail (a prosecco-based bevvy with a lemon sorbet float).

The bar will also add an all-day menu of brunch-style dishes – including sauternes soaked peaches and raspberries with mascarpone on waffles and wild mushrooms, parmesan and egg yolk on St John’s sourdough – and toasties made with cheese from Neal’s Yard Dairy.

The all-day spot will open at 8am on weekdays and 11am on weekends, and will champion coffees at those earlier hours, as well as brunchtime cocktails. To suit the new world order, Swift Shoreditch will also be offering takeaway on its new menu items. And those drinking and dining in can expect full social-distancing measures in place.

‘We are hopeful that London’s world-class cocktail scene will rebuild itself to come back stronger than ever. Sticking to our plan to open our second site is just the embodiment of our faith in this and we are so excited to start hosting guests again,’ said co-owner Mia Johansson.

