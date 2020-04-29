Taiwanese restaurant Bao might be known for its fluffy buns, but in these strange times, it’s pivoting to rice dishes. Its new delivery service, Rice Error, was announced back in March but it finally launches today from the restaurant’s Borough branch, meaning south Londoners get first dibs. Everyone else, don’t panic: it’ll be rolling out the service to its Fitzrovia venue, as well as its new King’s Cross outpost, which was due to open in May but will be operating as part of the delivery service instead.

The menu features five rice boxes, including cha shao pork belly, mapo tofu omelette and prawn kimchi fried rice. It’s also serving up Tawainese fried chicken and loads of sides (sweet potato fries! Kimchi! XO corn on the cob!). You can still get your bao bun fix too: one of the meal combos includes a bucket of fried chicken, four sesame baos, golden kimchi, sichuan mayo and hot sauce. Sounds like an ideal night in TBH (is there any other kind of night right now?).

If you haven’t filled up on fried chicken – and even if you have – there are also some ace-sounding dessert options, including its hugely popular Horlicks ice cream. Sweet!

