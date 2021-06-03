London
Photograph: Bao Noodle Shop
Bao is opening a noodle shop (and karaoke bar) in Shoreditch

It opens on June 23

By
Kate Lloyd
Back in January, we reported that Bao was setting up shop on Redchurch St in a spot previously owned by Andina. Now, the Taiwanese mini-chain’s revealed its plans for the space: Bao Noodle Shop.

Opening June 23, the new space (Bao’s sixth!) is inspired by the beef noodle shops of Taiwan. It’s a tiled-walled and wood-clad space with an open kitchen and a karaoke room (!!!) downstairs.

Photograph: Bao Noodle Shop
There are two bowls of beef noodles on the menu, both made with bone broth, fresh wheat noodles and Cornish beef, aged for a minimum of 40 days. One’s richer and laced with braised cheek and shortrib (lifted with fermented greens). The other’s light and made with rare poached rump cap. For veggies, there’s dan dan tofu noodles, or kelp soup noodles with aubergine.

Photograph: Bao Noodle Shop
Elsewhere on the menu? Noodles with curry bone marrow dip. Shaved ice piled high with fruits and cream. Fried cheese rolls. Boiled cull yaw lamb dumplings. Crispy tripe. Plus, three new takes on the brand’s famous buns: a panko shrimp croquette Bao, an Iberico pork Bao with garlic mayo and a sweetcorn congee number. June 23 can't come fast enough.

Read about Bao's bakery in King's Cross

