Photograph: Carol Sachs

Bao is coming to Shoreditch, apparently

It'll be the restaurant’s sixth spot in London

By Time Out contributors
One of your all-time favourite restaurants might be heading to Shoreditch soon. Eater is reporting that Bao will be opening at 65-66 Shoreditch High St (previously home to Andina).

The location will be the Taiwanese chain’s sixth. Originally a street food stall, it has found homes in Hackney, Soho, Borough, King’s Cross and Fitzrovia already.

Never been? Expect a super hip spot serving up fluffy steamed buns stuffed with the likes of braised pork, soy-marinated chicken or even filled with Horlicks ice cream. 

Because of Current Circumstances, it’s unclear when the new restaurant will open. In the meantime you can still order from Rice Error, the takeaway spin-off brand launched by Bao founders Erchen Chang, Shing Tat Chung and Wai Ting Chung in lockdown.

Time Out has approached Bao for more information on the new site.

