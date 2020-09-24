2020 might be saved now the launch of Cafe Bao is officially back on!

Yes, there have been some challenges this year – but here’s proof that you can’t keep a good bao down: London restaurant group Bao is bringing a new concept to London this autumn, and it’s due to include baked goods.

Originally due to open in the spring, according to Hot Dinners, Bao’s founders – Shing Tat Chung, Erchen Chang and Wai Ting Chung – will now be opening Cafe Bao in Pancras Square in November. It’ll be an all-day dining experience inspired by Yōshoku (Western-influenced) cuisine.

The menu will have a flavour of dishes found in Taiwan’s oldest restaurant, Bolero, and in Japan’s kissatens (tea-drinking shops), as well as featuring those traditional steamed buns. Expect hamburger bao, chicken XO butter Kiev and... Baofiteroles!

Other exciting add-ons include delights from Bao’s new bakery service, Bao Bakery Goods (BBG). Available to eat in, or to enjoy via takeaway and delivery, the range will include molten chocolate and salted egg ‘muffin’ bao, salted caramel bao cookies, and pizza bao – served alongside bubble tea and coffee.

And in a Bao first, the café will eventually be open for breakfast – with a new morning menu to be confirmed. Rise and shine, London.

Cafe Bao is due to launch in late Nov at 4 Pancras Square, N1C 4AG and will be open seven days a week. Find out more here.

You better bao-lieve that London has plenty more deliciousness in the meantime. Here are the best restaurants back taking bookings.

In other news, Gloria has launched a new delivery service.

