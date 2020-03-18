Bao is launching a home-delivery service

Covid-19 is wreaking havoc on London’s food scene, with restaurants struggling to keep going as diners stay in the safety of their homes. But they’re not giving up without a fight – some are offering voucher deals, while others like Bao are launching their own home-delivery services.

That’s right, you can add fluffy, hot Taiwanese baos to the list of dishes to order while you contemplate which show to binge-watch next. The service, named ‘Rice Error by Bao’ is described as ‘Almost Bao but rice’ on its Instagram page – make of that what you will – and not much else has been revealed yet.

But, if its regular menu is anything to go by, you can except small plates of gua bao (fluffy white steamed buns) stuffed with delicacies like braised pork or slider-like baps with soy-milk-marinated chicken, sichuan mayo and kimchi, and even dessert baos.

The news comes just one day after founders Erchen Chang, Shing Tat Chung and Wai Ting Chung announced they are closing three of Bao’s sites, barring Xu, the fine dining tea house in London’s Chinatown – though that may well shut soon, too.

A picture of a Tatung Rice Cooker to cheer you up

Just a week ago, Bao also revealed plans to open its first-ever breakfast café in Pancras Square, offering an all-day dining experience inspired by Yōshoku (Western-influenced) cuisine, featuring dishes like bao loaf with syrup and butter, and salted egg muffin baos. Doors were due to open this spring, but in light of the escalating coronavirus situation, this is likely to be postponed.

Who knows, maybe they will add the new dishes to the delivery menu instead? Here’s hoping.

