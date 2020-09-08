Barbican live concerts are coming back!

Don't call it a comeback! Or actually maybe do, because live music is slowly but surely, literally, coming back. After last week’s news that The Jazz Cafe was reopening, the Barbican Centre has announced a series of autumn concerts that you can attend in person, in real life, like, actually be there. Crazy.

Capacity is, of course, reduced in order to comply with social distancing. That could be a good thing, though. When I was a student I saved up for ages to buy a ticket to see Steve Reich perform ‘Music for 18 Musicians’ because I was a nerd (though obviously one with impeccable taste), and the whole thing was ruined because the guy sitting next to me sniffed so loudly and so relentlessly throughout the entire performance that I had to watch the whole thing with my finger in my left ear to block him out. That won’t happen to you in a reduced-capacity Barbican, because the sniffers will be miles away. Thanks, Covid-19!

Anyway, the concert series that has been announced for the autumn looks amazing. There’s jazz supremo Shabaka Hutchings performing with the Britten Sinfonia, Emmy The Great playing new material, The Divine Comedy being divine as usual, plus a celebration of Pharoah Sanders and plenty of others. There are 12 shows in total, on dates running from October through to December. If you can’t make it there in person, the Barbican is streaming the gigs too, so you can party in your living room. Tickets for performances are just £20, and live stream tickets are £12.50.

It’s happening, music fans, it really is. Live music is coming back. Do it, call it a comeback.

Find the full Barbican gig listings right here.



Ronnie Scott’s jazz club has also announced its return.

And theatre might make a comeback in time for Christmas, too.

Share the story