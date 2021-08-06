London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Beavertown x Crosstown
Photo: Beavertown

Beavertown announces its wacky birthday brews

Two words: doughnut beer

Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Beer ­and doughnuts might seem more like a Homer Simpson combo than, you know, something in the real world. Perhaps the rest of us need to a bit more open-minded – that’s obviously the attitude of Tottenham-based brewer Beavertown, which is making a ‘pastry-inspired’ beer.

Created in collaboration with doughnut chain Crosstown, Beavertown’s Pastry Stout is a limited-edition hybrid released as part of the brewery’s ninth birthday celebrations. It sits pretty at 12 percent ABV and apparently features ‘notes of vanilla and caramel’, which either appeals to your sweet tooth or really, really doesn’t.

But doughnut beer isn’t the only wild collab to mark the anniversary. Other brews feature the tastes and influences of Bombay-inspired restaurant chain Dishoom, pitta chip company Soffles and radio station Worldwide FM.

There are even a few partnerships with actual breweries: Beavertown is working with Leeds-based Amity Brew and Cumbria’s Lakes Brew. The celebrations will be topped-off with a Birthday Blast Off party: an all-you-can-drink romp at the Beavertown Brewery.

On paper, a lot of that looks a little wild – but it’s definitely got us curious.

Tickets are available for Beavertown’s Birthday Blast Off here, and you can explore Beavertown’s special-edition beers at its online shop.

London’s best craft beer bars and pubs.

London’s best craft beer delivery services.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.