Sunny rooftop bar
Become London's very first rooftop bar tester

One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, (thirty floors above the) floor

Written by Sarath Novas
Very slowly it’s beginning to feel a bit more summery and you know what that means … rooftop bars. But we’ll do you one better; what if you could get paid to test rooftop bars? Now you’re all intrigued. 

This incredible opportunity is exactly what online casino MrQ is offering. If selected you and a friend (if you don't mind sharing) would go to 10 different rooftop bars to drink (or test) free cocktails. They are also offering a £250 cash prize just for travelling around London going to different bars. How cool is that?

This is a valuable opportunity to get drunk and get paid. Think you have what it takes to be the next rooftop bar tester? Everyone interested should email rooftopbartester@kaizen.co.uk explaining why they might be the perfect candidate. Applicants have until May 23 to sign up. Check out all the tantalising details here

Word of warning: if I apply, it’s over for the rest of you.

  Sarath Novas

