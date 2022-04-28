One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, (thirty floors above the) floor

Very slowly it’s beginning to feel a bit more summery and you know what that means … rooftop bars. But we’ll do you one better; what if you could get paid to test rooftop bars? Now you’re all intrigued.

This incredible opportunity is exactly what online casino MrQ is offering. If selected you and a friend (if you don't mind sharing) would go to 10 different rooftop bars to drink (or test) free cocktails. They are also offering a £250 cash prize just for travelling around London going to different bars. How cool is that?

This is a valuable opportunity to get drunk and get paid. Think you have what it takes to be the next rooftop bar tester? Everyone interested should email rooftopbartester@kaizen.co.uk explaining why they might be the perfect candidate. Applicants have until May 23 to sign up. Check out all the tantalising details here.

Word of warning: if I apply, it’s over for the rest of you.

