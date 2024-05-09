Beloved East End cafe E Pellicci is starting its own podcast

One of our favourite cafes, Bethnal Green’s fabulous E Pellicci, is launching its very own podcast.

Down The Caff will air its first episode on May 19, and feature famous regulars such as Ray Winstone, Gemma Collins, Annie Mac and Hak Baker, who will be in conversation with the storied East End eatery’s owners Anna and Nev.

E Pellicci has been a London landmark since 1900, and its stunning panelled wood interiors (carved by regular Achille Capocci in 1946) have seen it granted Grade II listed status by English Heritage. It serves impeccable fry-ups, as well as traditional Italian cuisine, and Mama Maria – who has been cooking since 1966 is the head of the business alongside her son and daughter, Nev and Anna.

Guests on the show will ‘spill the beans’ on three different topics, before answering questions from Bethnal Green locals, then eating their favourite dish on the menu while Mama Maria makes her own version of the guest’s home comfort dish.

Speaking about the podcast, Anna Pellicci says: ‘The idea for the podcast came about from a good friend George who - after much pestering - convinced us there could be something really special in it and if nothing else to document what we have here at E Pellicci: three generations of a family affair, wonderful customers and a true slice of East London life. Which is really special.’

Nev Pellicci adds: ‘We want to make sure everyone feels welcome at Pellicci’s caff. We really enjoy it. We enjoy meeting people and we're very nosey and love chatting to them, seeing what’s going on and what they’ve been up to that day. We want that community vibe. And I think that's so important in today's society. We get people talking. It’s a true family affair and it's just so nice.’

Other guests set for the podcast include Kevin Rowland of Dexys Midnight Runners, EastEnders actor Jessie Wallace, musician Tom Grennan, and influencer Grime Gran.

