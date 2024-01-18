Beloved London charity and members’ club The House of St Barnabas is closing

The Soho Square institution closed its doors for good following a series of unfortunate and financially crippling events

Its members included Jarvis Cocker, Peter Capaldi, and Logan Roy himself, Brian Cox. Over the past decade, it’s housed some immense talent, from Adele to Annie Mac, even collaborating with the elusive Banksy. But despite all that, The House of St Barnabas in Soho has announced that it is permanently closing the doors of its members’ club and charity.

The not-for-profit club told members that its business model had become ‘simply not sustainable’ in an unexpected email and Instagram post on January 16. The message cited irreparable financial damage caused by the pandemic, coupled with a broken roof in 2023 which completely eroded their financial reserves.

‘It is with great sadness that we announce that the House of St Barnabas charity and members’ club has begun the process of winding up and is closed with immediate effect,’ the post read. In an economic climate obliterating countless hospitality venues every week, the club said they were having too many ‘rainy days’ to stay afloat.

The House has been doing good for Londoners since 1862, when it was first founded as a charity to help the homeless. In 2013, the members’ club was established to more directly funnel funds towards charitable causes. The club since became one of London’s coolest hangouts, weaving its idiosyncratic energy into exceptional arts events.

The House was London’s first charity members’ club. Unlike other members’ clubs, the House of St Barnabas didn’t shroud itself with an attitude of exclusivity, but rather baked an open ethos of inclusivity into every element of its work, using every penny to try to end the cycle of homelessness. Imagine a more friendly, less sulky Soho House.

The charity also hosted an Employment Academy, training over 300 people. The workplace programmes equipped homeless individuals with skills in hospitality to help rebuild their lives, with graduates earning a City and Guilds qualification. Visitors to the club would be served by students on a work experience programme.

The house itself, at 1 Greek Street, is an iconic Grade-I listed Georgian beauty, which will be held for charitable purposes. A core team of seven employees will be kept on until the end of January to continue to support academy graduates.

