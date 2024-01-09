Beloved London rooftop bar Pergola is closing this month

Pergola Paddington will be shutting their rooftop space for good on January 20.

If you’re feeling glum about the end of this particular era, get down to the al fresco venue’s big ol’ closing party that same day, which will feature a ‘special guest DJ’ line-up as well as a few surprises thrown into the mix.

‘Since opening in July 2017, we’ve had the privilege of hosting some of London’s most famous parties from Pergola Paraiso to Deck The Halls,’ said a social media post. ‘As with Pergola On The Rood and Pergola Olympia, the Pergola name will live on at Pergola On The Wharf and an exciting future space to be announced soon!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pergola Paddington (@pergolalondon)

The west London rooftop bar is closing after six years, and will be open as usual until Jan 20. The bar has just tidied away the last of their seasonal Deck The Halls offering, but you’ll still be able to make use of their rooftop heaters and smash a couple of warming cocktails during the next few chilly days.

Sister venue Pergola on the Wharf can be found in Canary Wharf, and has a Sunday roast offering from 5pm as well as a lengthy cocktail menu, and gospel brunch on Sunday lunchtimes.

At the end of last year it was revealed that London was losing pubs faster than anywhere else in the UK. Pubs in the capital are closing down at record rates as the cost-of-living crisis bites. A new study found that we lost 46 boozers in just six months – the highest number of pub closures of any area of England this year.

These are the best bars in London.

Plus: two of Britain’s best Sunday roasts are in London.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.