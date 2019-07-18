Ben & Jerrys is serving up ice-cream-filled ‘Phish & Chips’ in Soho tomorrow

Step aside, Mr battered Mars bar. There’s a brand new deep-fried heart attack in town.

Super-sweet ice-cream pioneer Ben & Jerrys has created a bizarre new take on a Great British icon that it’s calling ‘Phish & Chips’. Every remaining Friday in July, you can sample this blessing/blasphemy at their Soho Scoop Shop at 74 Wardour Street.

This, uh, new serving suggestion comprises B&J’s fan-favourite Phish Food (chocolate ice cream with marshmallow swirls and chocolate fishies), fried in crispy cornflake batter and accompanied by salty pretzel chips, raspberry ketchup and mascarpone tartar dipping sauce. A vegetarian, no-jelly option is also available.

If you’re still with us and haven’t yet chundered, sink your sweet teeth into this limited-edition Phish supper on Friday July 19 from 11am until midnight and then every Friday until the end of the month, for the modest price of £5.95.

For the sake of your dental plan, always make sure you brush your teeth before bed.

