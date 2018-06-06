The best ice-cream sandwiches in London

£3.95

Cookies and milk are made for each other and it's no surprise an all-American sandwich shop has mastered the combo. Potbelly's recipe hasn't changed since 1977 and everything is baked fresh in store every day – rich vanilla ice cream comes wedged between two chewy oatmeal chocolate-chip cookies. And if you can't decide on just the one, they'll make the other half with their rich chocolate brownie cookie.