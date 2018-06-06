The best ice-cream sandwiches in London
Forget your typical bread and butter; these sandwiches place ice cream between dreamy layers of cookie, cake and the like. Grab a spoon or get sticky
Ice-cream sandwiches were once the calorific preserve of New Yorkers, but these frozen treats have made an icy impact on London’s best ice-cream parlours, restaurants and cafes. It’s a dessert or sweet treat sent from the heavens, with scoops of ice cream wedged between cake, cookies and the like. Here are our favourite swoon- (and occasionally spoon-) worthy ice-cream sandwiches.
Ice-cream sandwiches in London
Macaron ice-cream sandwiches from Yolkin
£5.20
We’re not yolkin’… genius baker Sammie Le’s small ice-cream shop in Soho has a whopping 40k followers on Instagram, and climbing. You can see why – her pretty macaron ice sarnies come in an ever-changing kaleidoscope of flavours, often with a southeast Asian vibe – think black sesame, matcha and milo.
Toasted coconut with brown butter choc chip at Blu Top
£5
Dedicated ice-cream sarnie fans should make a dash to this cute retro van for toasted coconut or lemon butter meringue ice cream served between double chocolate cookies. Check them out on @blutopicecream on Twitter and then join the queue at one of the neighbourhood markets they park up at on weekends.
Fried Horlicks ice cream at Bao
£4.50
Bao had already got our attention with its cute savoury Taiwanese buns, but how about this for a sugary twist: a deep-fried version of the soft doughy wonders filled with malty Horlicks ice cream. Sweet dreams are made of this.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie from Potbelly
£3.95
Cookies and milk are made for each other and it's no surprise an all-American sandwich shop has mastered the combo. Potbelly's recipe hasn't changed since 1977 and everything is baked fresh in store every day – rich vanilla ice cream comes wedged between two chewy oatmeal chocolate-chip cookies. And if you can't decide on just the one, they'll make the other half with their rich chocolate brownie cookie.
Any of the sandwiches at Ruby Violet
Around £4
This Tufnell Park parlour makes its inventive ice creams even more special by wedging them between freshly baked cookies. Combinations vary depending on what’s been churned that week, but look out for green tea and gingerbread or simple Madagascan vanilla between oatmeal and raisin. There’s also a branch in King’s Cross.
Honeycomb and Pine Nut with Pistachio-Coconut Wafer Cookies at Black Mylk
£4.50
You don’t need dairy to make delicious ice cream – proven by Black Mylk. The vegan pop-up has gone permanent at Lost Rivers bar in Old Street, sandwiching a scoop of plant-based honeycomb and pine nut ice-cream between two pistachio coconut cookies.
Any of the sandwiches at Chin Chin Dessert Club
Around £4
There are two branches of Chin Chin in town, but the biggest range of ice-cream sarnies is at the Dessert Club in Soho. We like the Choux Bun Sandwich – it’s topped with crunchy biscuit and stuffed with the likes of pandan ice cream, before before pumped with Chin Chin’s signature cream made from olive oil. Phew.
The Naughty One at Happy Endings
£4.50
Salted caramel and miso parfait come squished between fine layers of chocolate stout cake in The Naughty One, a rich, salty, creamy and umami number that has a lot going on. It’s the perfect dessert after a feed at Old Spitalfields Market. Stop at nothing to get your sticky paws on one of these bad boys.
