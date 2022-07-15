If the music's not enough, a specially brewed beer will convince you

When you think of opera, what storylines come to mind? Revenge, probably. Extreme melodrama, for sure. A lot of passionate and loud declarations of love, certainly. Beer? Less so. Although it seems unlikely, a new event coming to London this summer will combine both opera and beer. The mini opera trilogy Besse: Water, Rye and Hops is the first ever opera about beer and will be performed at Anspach & Hobday’s The Arch House on August 24 2022 from 7pm.

The story centres on Besse, a medieval brewster in 1348 AD following the traditions established by brewsters and goddesses who lived 5000 years before her. However, accusations of witchcraft and murder threaten her independence while the Black Death terrorises the population.

Created by Infinite Opera and performed as part of Tête à Tête’s ‘The Opera Festival’, the comedic production intends to highlight the role of women in fermentation, especially as beer was almost exclusively made by women in the time period.

The Arch House, located on the infamous Bermondsey Beer Mile, hopes to introduce its customers to opera and lovers of the art form to its vegan friendly beer, valuing the passion and creativity shown in both industries. Anspach & Hobday have even brewed a new beer, Besse, specially for the occasion, and the 4% pale ale will be pouring during and after the production.

With tickets priced at only £15, what could be better than a summer evening filled with rhyming couplets, expressive music, and beer?

To book your tickets, click here.

