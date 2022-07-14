Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will headline BST Hyde Park next summer

Come next summer it’ll be seven long years since the greatest live act in the world last played in London, when Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played approximately the millionth Wembley Stadium gig of their career. While Springsteen’s one-man show ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ has seen The Boss play solo in New York for a couple of long stints, the pandemic very much put paid to the stadium tours that he and his old pals the E Streeters had embarked upon over the last couple of decades.

Until now! Or more accurately, next year! As widely anticipated – due to them having already announced dates in loads of other European countries – Brooce and band are finally hitting the road again next year, with their epic meander around Europe finding time for an Edinburgh date (May 30) and a Birmingham one a couple of weeks later (Jun 16) before finally coming to London for two shows as part of British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6 and 8.



The tour will presumably be tangentially tied to 2020’s exuberant but mortality-tinged last E Street album ‘Letter to You’, but it’s not explicitly tied to it, and the Boss and his band are, of course, famous for playing three-hour-plus sets heaving with deep cuts and hits, frequently dropping entire classic albums into the mix. Basically, if you’re seen Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band live before, you don’t need any prompting to know you need to get tickets. If you’ve not seen them before: well with most of the band’s core members in their ’70s – including the man himself, now 72, albeit a very handsome 72 – there’s clearly a limit to how long they’re going to keep doing this, and while this would seem very unlikely to be their last world tour, it’s really never too soon to join the cult of – to quote Bruce – the heart-stopping, pants-dropping, love-making, earth-quaking, Viagra-taking E Street Band.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play BST Hyde Park on July 6 and 8 2023. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday July 21 from here.

