Chicken Shop
Beyoncé orders £2,000 of chicken for private London party

The star got in the burgers, the tenders and the fries for an event at the weekend

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
It's always a good time when someone does a massive food order.

It's even better when it's Beyoncé, and she's able to drop some serious coin on some serious food. After going viral for getting an £1,800 Nando's order in Edinburgh when she started her UK tour last month, she's now making culinary waves for spending £2,000 at London fast food joint Chicken Shop.

The order came about for a private do at her Flannels X Renaissance pop-up on Oxford Street on Saturday night, with 300 portions of burgers, tenders and fries from Chicken Shop's Baker Street branch catering the party. 

Bey's mega five-night run of the Renaissance World Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium concluded last night (Sunday Jun 5),  night. Sadly, Beyonce is now done and dusted with the UK, and is off to Spain, to bring the show to Barcelona on June 8. 

It's safe to say Beyoncé made a serious impact over the course of the week that she was in town. Taking her sparkling alien invasion to the stage every night, the BeyHive was not disappointed, with fans saying they ‘needed 24 hours to process it’ and that she ‘hasn't only raised the bar with this tour – she has obliterated it’.

