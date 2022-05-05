Big plans for a regeneration of Shoreditch have been unveiled

Hundreds of new homes and new businesses are proposed right next to Shoreditch High Street station

If you’ve ever been to Shoreditch you might have been puzzled about there being a lot of seemingly unused space in this super-popular part of town. You’d think if there was a spare square metre it’d have been built on by now. Well, now there’s a huge new Hackney regeneration project around Shoreditch High Street station that’s been given the green light by the Mayor’s Office. It’s going to transform the whole area if the plans are anything to go by, and cost developers Ballymore & Hammerson a cool £900 million in the process.

The Goodsyard will occupy the former Bishopsgate Goods Yard site, which surrounds Shoreditch High Street Overground station. It’s a huge space, the same size as seven Wembley pitches pushed together. Robert Lewandowski might struggle to get a goal on target.

Sitting between Shoreditch, Brick Lane and Spitalfields, the site sat derelict after a fire in the 1960s until Shoreditch High Street station opened in the centre of the site back in 2010. Occupying just a fraction of the space and nestling up against the station are two temporary structures: some Powerleague football pitches and Shoreditch Boxpark.

So what’s on the cards? According to the plans, around 500 new homes, half of which are deemed ‘affordable’ housing. The Goodsyard will also be one of the largest providers of affordable workspace in London, which is good news for independent businesses and start-ups (hopefully).

Much-needed green space will be introduced (c’mon, you know Shoreditch lacks foliage) in the shape of a High Line-style public park on top of the restored railway arches. Your lungs will thank you for your al fresco lunch. The development also proposes a mixed-use approach, with a focus on flexible workspace and the creative industries, plus new eateries and a hotel. East End arty types are not neglected, with a new exhibition space on London Road and a somewhat ambiguous ‘destination building for cultural space’ on Brick Lane. We assume this isn’t going to be a bingo hall.

Part of the site is listed: the Braithwaite Viaduct arches and the Oriel Gate. These will be restored and become accessible to the public, plus there’ll be a new pedestrianised street running from Brick Lane to Shoreditch High Street.

Good to know that this scheme will give joggers another opportunity to bash into each other. Truly something for everyone.

South of the river, Canada Water is getting the regeneration treatment too.

Looking to leave the capital? London’s best commuter towns, ranked.