The London Dungeon, Madame Tussauds, London Eye and more are selling half-price tickets to London residents

Living in London, it’s easy to forget just how many events, historic sites and attractions are all right on your doorstep (or at least, a mere tube journey away). But now is a better time than ever to tick off a few of the capital’s bucket-list attractions, as a few big ‘uns are giving out serious discounts to Londoners.

Merlin entertainments is currently offering 50 percent off to London residents on five of the city’s biggest attractions. Never been to Madame Tussauds to snap a selfie with waxwork Captain America, or keen to see the city from a pod on the London Eye? Now’s your chance to get a whopping 50 percent off. Yep, half-price!

Until May 19, the company will be cutting prices in half on full-price standard on-the-day tickets on all the following attractions:

The discounted tickets are available to people who’s billing address is within one of the city’s 32 boroughs. So no pretending you live in London when your postcode is actually Surrey – sorry.

The offer is running until Sunday May 19.

When in London…

As well as this hearty discount, London has plenty of brilliant free things to do, plus an abundance of museums and art galleries which offer free entry and activities. Oh, and here are the best things to do in London with kids.

