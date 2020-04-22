Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right ‘Black Mirror’ creator Charlie Brooker to present lockdown TV special for these dark times
News / Film

‘Black Mirror’ creator Charlie Brooker to present lockdown TV special for these dark times

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Wednesday April 22 2020, 1:06pm

Photograph: Andy Parsons
Photograph: Andy Parsons

Up until December 2016, Charlie Brooker used to do a series on the BBC called Charlie Brookers Weekly Wipe. The show looked at the weeks news and, put simply, took the piss (but in a smart way).

Seeing as theres a lot of news right now, it makes sense that the BBC is bringing it back as a lockdown spesh.

The incredibly (but provisionally) titled Charlie Brookers Antiviral Wipe will be a 30-minute one-off featuring sharp observations from the ‘Black Mirror’ creator on current news coverage and what Brits have been up to during lockdown.

Hes not the only one of the shows stars returning. Hell be joined by dopey reporter Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) and dim talking head Barry Shitpeas (Al Campbell).

Back when the beloved series ended, Brooker said it was a highly likely it would never return, so at least one good thing has come out of this whole mess. 

The air date of ‘Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe’ is tbc. 

In the meantime, check out Louis Theroux’s new podcast

Discover our guide to the best on-demand TV.

Advertising
Advertising

Latest news

    More news