‘Black Mirror’ creator Charlie Brooker to present lockdown TV special for these dark times

Up until December 2016, Charlie Brooker used to do a series on the BBC called ‘Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe’. The show looked at the week’s news and, put simply, took the piss (but in a smart way).

Seeing as there’s a lot of news right now, it makes sense that the BBC is bringing it back as a lockdown spesh.

The incredibly (but provisionally) titled ‘Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe’ will be a 30-minute one-off featuring sharp observations from the ‘Black Mirror’ creator on current news coverage and what Brits have been up to during lockdown.

He’s not the only one of the show’s stars returning. He’ll be joined by dopey reporter Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) and dim talking head Barry Shitpeas (Al Campbell).

Back when the beloved series ended, Brooker said it was a highly likely it would never return, so at least one good thing has come out of this whole mess.

The air date of ‘Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe’ is tbc.

