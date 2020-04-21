Louis Theroux has launched his first podcast to save us all from lockdown

These are scary and unprecedented times, but if there’s anyone who can make us feel a little bit calmer right now it’s loveable documentary maker and legit national treasure Louis Theroux.

Despite his slew of award-winning docs, Louis Theroux has never made the foray into the podcast world - until now. Finally, he has been commissioned by Radio 4 to host his first radio and podcast series, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

While we’re used to seeing him chasing Scientologists around LA, joining sensual eating parties and getting immersed in some seriously weird weekends, at the moment Louis is stuck indoors like the rest of us. So, his new series ‘Grounded with Louis Theroux’ will see him interview various high-profile people from the safety of their sofas.

It comes twenty years after his BBC Two series ‘When Louis Met…’, and as ever he’s got a star-studded bunch of interviewees lined up. In the first hour-long episode, released on Monday April 27, Louis will be delving into the psyche of journalist Jon Ronson, while Leny Henry, Boy George and Miriam Margoyles are some of the other famous names on the bill.

‘I've really loved doing these interviews,’ Louis said. ‘It's been a chance to speak to people I admire and have in depth conversations with them, about their lives, their careers, and their most intimate feelings. Making a podcast and radio series is very different to my usual way of working. And for that reason, I've found it very fun and refreshing.‘

‘Grounded With Louis Theroux’ is available to subscribe to on BBC Sounds from today. The first full episode will be available on Monday 27 April and will be broadcast on Radio 4 on Wednesday 6 May at 8pm. New episodes will be available every Monday and each will be broadcast on Radio 4 the following week.

