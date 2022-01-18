London
A burger with lots of cheese
Photograph: Blacklock

Blacklock Covent Garden is giving away 100 free burgers

Head to the steak and chop house next Wednesday for some mouthwatering free meat

Chiara Wilkinson
Fancy a free lunch? How about a free lunch that also happens to be a succulent, juicy, beefburger, sandwiched between a plump sesame bun, topped with gherkins and caramelised onions and drizzled with sriracha-laced burger sauce? Thought you might. 

Next Wednesday (January 26), Blacklock is giving away 100 burgers to the public from the entrance of its new restaurant in Covent Garden. All you need to do is show up from noon and make sure your tummy is rumbling – and don’t take too long, because when they’re gone, they’re gone. 

The freebies are to celebrate Blacklock’s shiny new Covent Garden site, that officially opens its doors to the public on February 7. Known for its low-waste and whole-animal butchery approach, the new joint promises to see different and more unusual cuts of meat (such as Denver and Tri-tip steaks) arriving on the menu, as well as sustainable wine and signature cocktails to keep mouths watered and bellies full. 

16a Bedford St, WC2E 9HE. Keep up to date with the new opening on Blacklock’s Instagram

Things to do in London today.

London’s most delicious vegan dishes.

