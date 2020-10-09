It is an objective truth that jazz is the most cleverest genre of music. Skronking saxes, busy hi-hats, walking basslines and, yes, even a bit of scat singing: jazz truly has it all. Which is why we are delighted to announce that this year’s EFG London Jazz Festival is a goer!

A mixture of performances streaming digitally and honest-to-God live gigs, the London Jazz Festival will be taking place from November 13 to 22, and features more than 100 shows across the ten days. Look out for Time Out-approved luminaries like Shabaka Hutchings, Cleveland Watkiss, Jason Yarde and Gaika. Bebop, post-bop, hard bops. All the bops!

Gigs are spread across some great venues like Cadogan Hall, Cafe Oto and Kings Place, with Ronnie Scott’s set to announce its festival line-up soon. As well as the performances you’ll also be able to check out a series of online talks curated by Kevin Le Gendre and various ‘international streams’ including one called Istanbul Psychedelic.

Even if you’re not a jazzer, well, it’s live music. And there’s not much of that about at the minute. So just keep schtum and enjoy the atonal trumpet blasts, yeah?

EFG London Jazz Festival kicks off on November 13. See the full line-up and book tickets here.

In other jazz news, Ronnie Scott’s is back!

And so is the Jazz Cafe!

Share the story