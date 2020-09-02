The Jazz Café is reopening to socially distanced crowds

It’s finally happening. After almost half a year of slumber, London’s gig venues are slowly starting to come back to life. First among them is the brilliant Jazz Café. The North London venue is opening its doors for the first time since lockdown on September 19 with a gig by Afrobeat maestro Dele Sosimi. Other planned gigs include Etta Bond, Balcony, Loathe and a celebration of the amazing Fela Kuti's birthday later in the month.

In the months since the venue last welcomed gig goers it’s had a facelift too. Now, the Jazz Café is all seated and will accommodate a smaller number of people. No more dancing shoulder to shoulder getting sweaty to neo soul jams, but hey, it’s live music, in 2020. Let’s not look a gift horse in the mouth, eh?

The venue will be open seven days a week, with double shows on Saturday and Sunday, so everyone should have a chance to get their live music fix.

It’s the same old Jazz Café, just socially distanced. Can't say fairer than that, daddy-oh.

Check out The Jazz Café website for a full schedule and to buy tickets.

In other music venue news, these independent spots have been saved by emergency funding.

Village Underground is transforming into a giant DJ bar.











Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in London. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story