New queer festival Body Movements has announced a bunch of epic afterparties

When new queer festival Body Movements announced its initial lineup back in May, we were really, really excited about it. So much so that more than one member of the Time Out editorial gang immediately started adding friends to a WhatsApp group so as to harass them with regular reminders about booking tickets.

The brainchild of producer and DJ Saoirse Ryan and Clayton Wright from Little Gay Brother, the massive celebration of London’s queer club culture takes place across 16 different venues in Hackney Wick on Saturday October 9, and genuinely looks like one of the most exciting, progressive and inclusive LGBTQ+ parties in the UK.

Queer techno party Adonis is going to be there. Body inclusive strip club Harpies is throwing a bash. Manchester’s mega-party Homoelectric is coming to London for it. Queer Bollywood night Hungama, Pxssy Palace, Big Dyke Energy and virtual lockdown club night Queer House Party are taking part.

And now there’s even more to get excited about because the festival has just announced a whole new series of after-hours events for once the daytime stuff wraps up, and obviously they all look equally excellent. Gay rave Chapter 10 will mark its return post-rona with a massive bash at Oval Space. The iconic Dalston Superstore will host DJ Sippin’ T and Faboo TV. Harpies and Little Gay Brother will come together for a takeover of the Yard.

Plus a bunch of international legends are in town for the night, too: Berlin-based techno club Herrensauna will be at Colour Factory, while Barcelona natives MARICAS are collab-ing with record label trUst at the Colour Garden.

All sounds pretty epic, right? Well get your WhatsApp group together then! Final release tickets for the main festival are on sale through Resident Advisor now here, and tickets for the afterparties go on sale tomorrow. Keep an eye on the festival’s Instagram page for more information.

