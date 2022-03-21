Londoners have a sweet tooth, it’s official, but we also have a sense of occasion about fulfilling our sugar rush, and hold a special place in our hearts for a fancy-looking pudding.

Those with jaded palates looking for a viable alternative to the ice cream parlour or the posh cream tea, will be more than happy with the news that a new dessert hub is on the horizon next month. The Benham & Froud Jelladrome from Bompas & Parr will provide all of our just desserts at Centre Point's Arcade Food Hall when it opens on Friday April 22.

Dynamic foodie duo Bompas & Parr are that rare thing; multi-sensory mavericks that actually deliver the goods – and generally for us that means tickling our taste buds in the most delightful way, while committing a full-on assault on our eyes, ears and noses. But although they’ve teamed up with a variety of brands and cultural institutions in the past such as Coca-Cola, Johnnie Walker and the Barbican this is the first time they have found a permanent home, and the good news is that it will be supplying an array of hard to resist desserts from day to night. We say keep that sweet trolley rolling.

Photograph: Bompass & Parr

The venture which hosts heritage jelly brand Benham & Froud – not something you get to say every day – promises signature Bompas & Parr treats including (allegedly) shareable ‘architectural trifles’ –albeit with a gin lemon verbena kick, presumably to fortify one’s foundations – boozy jelly shots and a hook up with Marshall’s Fancy Ices mean that there’s also a very English ‘Marmalade and Toast Penny Lick’ in case you missed breakfast.

If you have trifle as your first meal on Boxing Day morning, we see you.

The Jelladrome opens April 22. Centre Point Arcade Food Hall, 103-105 New Oxford St, WC1A 1DB.

