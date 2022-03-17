When you think of Cadbury you’ll probably think of their first-rate choccie bar, Dairy Milk, heralding that ‘There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone’. So would you believe us if we told you that Cadbury is opening a one-of-a-kind vegan sweet shop at the end of this month? Cadbury’s chocolate is known for its milky, creamy taste. It has milk in the name. But now… they’re going vegan??!!

For five days starting on March 22, Cadbury’s unique pop-up will be open to chocolate lovin’ Londoners of all kinds.

Walking through the doors you will be greeted by a free Cadbury Plant Bar - surely that's a reason to visit in itself. Cadbury released these vegan bars towards the end of 2021 in two toothsome flavours: Smooth Chocolate and Salted Caramel. Swapping dairy milk for almond paste, Cadbury apologised for the delay in releasing their vegan products saying back in November, ‘sorry it’s taken this long’. Gone are the days where dairy dodgers have to miss out on Cadbury bars. Phew.

Milk alternatives have grown in popularity over the last decade and London has been a frontrunner in that movement. While Cadbury acknowledges that it has taken them a while to jump onto the trendy bandwagon, they are making up for it now with new vegan bars and new vegan pop-ups. Cadbury are also hoping to dispel ‘undue negative attention’ towards veganism. Spreading almond paste love, not hate.

15 Bateman Street, W1D 4AQ. Tuesday March 22-26, 12pm - 6pm. Open 12 to 4pm on Sunday.

